Northumberland weather warning extended into Monday

The Met Office has extended it warning of severe weather this weekend, dubbed the Mini Beast from the East, into Monday.

A yellow 'be aware' alerts for snow and ice is in place for the entire weekend, starting at 6pm tonight until midnight. Another band of snow is expected to hit from 5pm on Saturday through to midnight on Sunday.

How it's going to feel decidedly chilly in the next few days.

Temperature will plummet causing lying water to freeze and causing possible travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel. There is a chance that power cuts could occur. There is a small chance that some rural communities could become cut off. Icy surfaces may increase the risk of accidents and injuries. Significant wind chill will be another factor.

But now the yellow warning has been extended until 10am on Monday, with ice on roads, pavements and cycle paths likely either where melted snow refreezes or where further wintry showers occur causing dangerous travel conditions, mainly in the east of England and Scotland. This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries due to falls.

The chief forecaster has said: "After a very cold day on Sunday, temperatures are likely to fall well below freezing across much of the country into the start of Monday. This will lead to any melted snow refreezing, whilst coasts exposed to the northeasterly wind will continue to see further wintry showers at times, these falling onto subzero surfaces."

Further south, between York and the Nottingham area, the Met Office has upgraded the warning for snow and ice at the weekend to an amber 'be prepared' level.

Meanwhile, Highways England are urging drivers to be prepared before setting out on journeys.

With snow forecast throughout the weekend, gritting teams will be working around the clock to treat roads and keep traffic moving on motorways and major A roads.

Highways England has also issued an amber ‘be prepared’ alert for the north which came into force at 7pm tonight (Friday) and runs until 5am tomorrow, with up to 10cm of snow expected on higher routes.

Drivers are being advised to avoid trans-Pennine roads, including the M62 (junctions 21 to 25), A628 and A66, if at all possible as well as the M1 between junctions 35 (Rotherham) and 47 (Garforth), the M606 near Bradford and the M621 near Leeds.

The Met Office has also issued warnings for snow and ice in the North, Midlands, East and South East on Saturday, and the whole of England on Sunday.

Highways England’s head of road safety, Richard Leonard, said: “Our gritter drivers will be out treating our roads around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“Make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed if you need to travel because, even in conditions that seem normal and when the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.”

Nicola Maxey, from the Met Office, said: “It’s a good idea to keep an eye on the latest Met Office forecast and warnings for your area to ensure you’re up to date with the latest situation.

“You can do this by checking the Met Office website for the daily forecast or our warnings page, or you could download our weather app which will ensure you can keep up to date while you are out and about. With the latest weather information for your area, you will be able to prepare for what is in store and plan your activities accordingly.”

Highways England is advising drivers to pay attention to messages on the overhead electronic signs and listen for radio updates.