Northumberland voted best UK destination

Northumberland has been voted the best UK destination to land a top travel award.

The county beat the likes of Cornwall, the Scottish Highlands, Yorkshire and the Lake District to take the gong in the Reader Travel Awards 2018, organised by Wanderlust travel magazine.

The magazine says that its awards scheme is ‘always highly anticipated, as we have the best-travelled readers around and as the results are based on a satisfaction rating rather than on sheer numbers’.

The winners were announced at the Destinations Travel Show in London today in front of an audience of finalists and readers.

In the top UK destination category, Northumberland won with a score of 95 per cent, followed by the Scottish Highlands (94.67%) and Dartmoor (94.4%).

The rest of the top 10 was: Pembrokeshire 94.29%; Lake District 93.98%; Edinburgh 93.77%; Yorkshire 92.78%; Cornwall 91.02%; New Forest 90.32%; Peak District 90%.

The awards citation reads: ‘With one national park, two areas of outstanding national beauty and one triangular chunk of impressive landscapes, it’s hardly a surprise you think Northumberland is the best bit of Britain.

‘Combining dune-fringed beaches, high moorland, sweeping valleys and spectacular history, it’s no wonder this Scotland-nudging land is touted as one of the UK’s last great wildernesses – and your favourite.

‘It has everything – 2,000-year-old history along Hadrian’s Wall, walking routes webbing its rugged interior, and dark sky status – meaning you’ll enjoy looking at another otherworldly canvas after dark.’

The results of the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards are based on travel experiences between December 2016 and November 2017. For each main category, readers – more than 2,000 of them responded – were asked to list up to four entries and score each one based on their own merits, of which an average was calculated and converted into a percentage.