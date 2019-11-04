Northumberland student named 'rising star' at marketing awards

Will Larkin receives his award.

The 21-year-old, who is studying Business with Marketing Management at Northumbria University, won the accolade for his work with Twist PR agency in Newcastle.

He worked there while studying in his first two years and is currently full-time before returning to complete his degree next year.

Will, PR & marketing manager at Twist, took home the coveted award in recognition of his professional progression during his time at the agency.

Judges were impressed with Will’s commercial awareness, creativity and willingness to step into a senior role to meet the needs of the business.

This achievement comes as part of a bumper year for Twist as it tripled its turnover in year two and relocated to larger offices on Grey Street.

Will said “This is such an exciting time for Twist. Having joined the team just after its launch in 2017, I’ve been fortunate enough to learn from some of the UK’s best marketing minds and work with some incredible clients.

“I’m incredibly proud to know I’ve contributed to the success of this brilliant agency and can’t wait to see what my future holds with Twist!”