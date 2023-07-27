Ben Cann, 20, died in a car crash on Northumbrian Way in Killingworth. (Photo by Northumbria Police / Google)

Ben Cann, from Dudley near Cramlington, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his red Citroen C1 collided with a yellow Nissan Juke travelling in the opposite direction on Northumbrian Way in Killingworth on July 2.

The 20-year-old passed away on Monday, July 24.

In a tribute to Ben, his family said: “The youngest son of his heartbroken mam and youngest sibling of his brother and five sisters, he will be cherished forever.

“Ben was loved by so many. He had so much to live for including his baby girl that he just found out he was about to have.

“Fly high, son. We love you forever xxx.”

The driver and passengers of the Nissan involved in the collision received treatment for minor injuries.

Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department is investigating the collision.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is absolutely awful news and all our thoughts remain with Ben’s loved ones as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“Any death on our roads is a tragedy, but it is always especially poignant when it involves a young person with their full life ahead of them, and with so much to look forward to given he was due to become a father for the first time.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries into the collision as we look to give Ben’s family the answers they deserve.

“I would like to thank those who have already come forward to assist our investigation, and would ask anybody who has information, and has yet to get in touch, to do so as soon as possible.”