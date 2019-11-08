Northumberland shop's spoof Visa advert inspires company to launch new Christmas campaign

Hotspur 1364

Menswear boutique Hotspur 1364, which has recently moved from Narrowgate to Fenkle Street, produced a popular copycat video of last year’s Visa Christmas ad.

Bosses at Visa were so impressed that they are now encouraging others to do a copycat advert with the winner earning a slot on primetime television.

Hotspur 1364 owner Lisa Aynsley, who is also chairman of Alnwick Chamber of Trade, said: “Last year, Visa ran a massive Christmas campaign that put a spotlight on local independent shops on the high street, just like mine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It brought fame to shop owners all across the UK, and reminded people to shop local at Christmas.

“I thought it was such a great message that I couldn’t resist channelling my inner Mariah and sharing my own rendition of their 2018 ad, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

“In fact, it earned me the nickname Copycat Lisa and helped us achieve a 30 per cent uplift in sales which is historically our worst time of the year.”

Visa’s Christmas campaign is supporting the UK’s independent retailers for a second year.

In a rallying cry to UK shoppers, the campaign is encouraging people to switch their focus from what they are buying to where they are buying, urging shoppers to show their local high streets some love this Christmas and beyond.

The TV advert features 13 real shopkeepers – including a bookseller, greengrocer, antique dealer and café owner - singing Queen’s Somebody to Love, and urging shoppers to show their local high street some love this Christmas.

The campaign features a nationwide competition, inviting all independent retailers in the UK to recreate Visa’s Christmas advert and show why ‘Where You Shop Matters’ to them. The winning retailers will see their advert played in one of the biggest prime-time advertising slots of the year for millions to see.