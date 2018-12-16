Northumberland shellfish firm on the up after rocky times

Berwick Shellfish has gone through a rebranding process following a period of recent turmoil.

Spawned by George and Phyllis Flannigan in 1969, the company has gone through sizeable changes over almost 50 years of trading.

Current owner Graham Flannigan said: “We’ve seen good times, great times and had our share of misfortune too, just like everybody else.

“We’ve gone through a period of recent turmoil, but have rebranded and are looking to the future by expanding our online presence and adding new products such as wines and seafood hampers to our retail outlet attached to our premises on Dock Road. We also hope to create sustainable jobs.”

Graham, along with daughter and business partner Emma, are proud to be able to keep people within the town employed and hope to take the Flanningan legacy forward into a possible fourth generation.

Emma said: “I’m optimistic about the future and I love our new branding and website which goes live this week.” She added: “I’m not sure any of mine or my brother Darren’s kids will follow us into the business, who knows?”

Both are unsure about the future of the business post-Brexit but hope that the relationships and reputation for exceptional service and above all quality, fresh seafood mean they will still be able to work with countries overseas.

“We’re really fortunate in Berwick to have such a wealth of seafood on our doorstep and I’m looking forward to spreading the word about our town,” said Graham. “We’re working with England’s seafood coast as well.”

They hope to promote and attract more visitors to towns up and down the coast using a seafood trail.

As an example, kippers from Seahouses and Craster, Lindisfarne oysters and Tweed salmon would feature.

Graham and his wife Catherine have also been supporters of Northstar and Alz Cafe.

Catherine said when she saw the work both charities did, she felt she had to be involved.