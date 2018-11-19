Northumberland service to honour lives lost to anti-transgender violence

A remembrance service is being held to pay tribute to those whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.

Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) is an annual observance which takes place on November 20.

And tomorrow, St Mark's United Reformed Church in Amble will be holding a Remembrance Service, supported by Northumberland Pride, as part of TDOR, to remember those whose liveswere lost due to transphobic violence, to stand in solidarity and respect with those who are transgender.

Refreshments will be served in the church hall following the short service which takes place at 7pm.

And on Wednesday Not Just a Tomboy, the debut book by by Caspar Baldwin will be published by Jessica Kingsley Publishers.

Caspar Baldwin is the newly appointed Trans Engagement Lead at Northumberland Pride.

Caspar said: "The book is a memoir of my life as a latent trans boy growing up in the '90s and '00s whilst struggling with gender dysphoria in a world almost completely devoid of trans awareness. In it I consider the damage created by gender stereotypes, the extreme gendering of childhood and the problems caused by fobbing off trans boys by insisting all masculine girls are just 'tomboys'.

"It is a view that is rarely considered given the media obsession with trans women. Trans men exist too and it's important the wider world fully appreciates that. For trans men themselves, I wanted to create the book that I wished to find, the book in which I could see my lived experience reflected. For trans men around my age, I hope this book is such a resource and helps them feel the struggles and experiences they have been through are shared by others. Knowing that you were not alone is a vital thing.

"That's also why I joined Northumberland Pride as trans engagement lead and why we are planning a trans hub at next year's main event. It's so important to have a real presence for trans people in this county so no more young people have to cope alone as I did, not knowing who they really are."