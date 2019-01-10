Northumberland school reaches 100 ... and counting

Whittingham C of E Primary started the new term by welcoming its 100th pupil.

Since becoming a primary in September 2016, the school has gone from strength to strength.

In February 2018, Ofsted inspectors praised the provision for all pupils, including preparation for secondary school and the broad and balanced curriculum.

Despite no new-builds in the area, the school has steadily increased in numbers. Headteacher Belinda Athey, who started her teaching career at the school 22 years ago, spoke of the changes in pupil numbers over the years and how taking on board new innovations such as a Forest Schools session, the implementation of the Daily Mile and work on equality and mental health, as well as an extremely dedicated and talented staff, has encouraged families to move into the area so that children can attend the school.

She said: “Since I joined Whittingham, our numbers have always fluctuated in line with local birth rates.

“When I took over as headteacher in 2009 our numbers were as low as 38 pupils so I am particularly proud of this special milestone.”