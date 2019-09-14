Northumberland school girl's touching act of charity for the Little Princess Trust
Seven-year-old Daisy McDonaugh has helped to raise a magnificent £850 for charity.
By Ian Smith
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 08:00 am
The Longhoughton schoolgirl volunteered to have nearly 13 inches of hair cut off to raise funds for the Little Princess Trust.
The charity provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.
Her mum, Emily, said: “She saw a video on You Tube of someone who received a wig and said she was going to do it.
“I had thought she might change her mind but she went through with it and was delighted.
“We’re thrilled to have raised so much. My sister runs a cafe in the village so we were able to get support from her customers and my mother-in-law works at North Tyneside General Hospital so we got lots of support from NHS staff too!”
She had the hair cut at Company B in Longhoughton.