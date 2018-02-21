Northumberland schemes in the running for Project of the Year

Ten of Northumberland’s most innovative property projects have been shortlisted for prestigious industry accolades.

The 2018 RICS Awards, North East, recognise exemplary built projects that are positively contributing to the region and, this year, 55 schemes of all sizes and budgets, from all over the region, are in with a chance.

The 2018 RICS Awards, North East - Maple Lodge in Ponteland.

The Maltings, on Dispensary Street in Alnwick, is up for two category awards – Building Conservation and Residential. Prior to being rescued by Ascent Homes, the derelict buildings were in danger of being added to the Buildings at Risk Register. However, a contemporary yet sensitive restoration project has transformed the former brewery in to 37 unique apartments.

Another Alnwick housing project in the running for the Residential crown is Weavers Court on Swordy Drive, an exemplar extra-care development consisting of 58 one and two-bedroom apartments for people aged 55 and over offers facilities including a restaurant, IT facilities, hair salon and a sensory garden.

Other Northumberland projects shortlisted include the National Park’s The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre, nominated for the Community Benefit award as well as the Tourism & Leisure accolade. In both categories, it will compete against Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre.

Also up for the Community Benefit award is Orchard House Veterinary Practice in Bellingham, while Corbridge Cricket Club is in the running for the Tourism & Leisure award.

The 2018 RICS Awards, North East - Mitford Adult Autism Inpatient Unit at Northgate Hospital.

Meanwhile, the restoration and conversion of the grade II*-listed Hexham House from a vacant office space into a wedding venue, with self-catering holiday apartments, is in the running for the Building Conservation award (alongside The Maltings).

Two ultra-modern houses in Riding Mill – known as The Glades – are up for the Design Through Innovation award, along with Mitford Adult Autism Inpatient Unit in Morpeth. Maple Lodge in Ponteland, a four-bedroom house on the Darras Hall estate, is up for the Residential accolade.

Those shortlisted for category awards will automatically be considered for the highly-esteemed North East Project of the Year title, presented to the scheme which demonstrates overall outstanding best practice and an exemplary commitment to adding value to its local area.

All category winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final on November 2018, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

The 2018 RICS Awards, North East - The Maltings in Alnwick.

The 2018 RICS Awards, North East - The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre.