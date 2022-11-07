The control room at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service handled 58 calls, with crews attending 39 incidents on the night.

That compares to 101 calls and 60 incidents last year.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Paul Hedley said: “November 5 is generally our busiest night of the year, and we had well-rehearsed plans in place to deal with the anticipated increases in calls and incidents.

Fireworks in Alnwick.

“But thanks to our preparedness, the work we’ve done in the run-up with our partners to educate people on the dangers of fireworks and irresponsible fire lighting, numbers were well down on previous years.