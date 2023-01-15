Northumberland rescuers save dog which fell from crag and landed in tree in Wooler
Rescuers had an ‘unusual request’ after being called out to save a dog from a tree.
Firefighters and members of the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team were called by Northumbria Police to help the hound, which had become stuck in a tree 10 feet off the ground.
The Red Setter had gone over a crag near Kettle Hill, Wooler, and fallen into the tree. The incident happened on Thursday, January 12.
A Mountain Rescue team spokesman said: “As local resources were being deployed to assess the situation, the police indicated that Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were also deploying.
"Given that their resources were closer to the scene it didn’t take too long before it was confirmed that the dog had been rescued.
"With some dogged determination and a ladder, the crew from Wooler managed to rescue and safely return the dog, a Red Setter, to its owner. A great job by NFRS.”