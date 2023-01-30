Members of the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT) were on a training exercise in the Cairngorms when they were called into action.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon in the Goat Track area of Coire an t-Sneachda

One of the team, who was above the climbers on Fiacaill Ridge, saw the pair fall and raised the alarm.

The rescue operation in the Cairngorms. Image: Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team

“Within a short time we had a doctor and paramedic, along with other team members, making an initial assessment of the two mountaineers and providing ongoing care,” said an NNPMRT spokesperson.

"Due to the potentially serious injuries sustained by one of the mountaineers, a Maritime and Coastguard helicopter from Inverness was requested.

“With the assistance of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) members who had arrived on scene, our members walked one of the mountaineers, and packaged on a stretcher and carried the other mountaineer, to the helicopter.

"The two injured mountaineers were then flown to hospital in Inverness along with our paramedic who provided continuity of care.”

The spokesperson added: “We wish the two mountaineers well for a swift and full recovery, and hope they are back out in the hills very soon.

"We’d also like to thank the other members of the mountaineering group who cared for the injured parties before we arrived on scene and the Coastguard helicopter and CMRT for their assistance.

