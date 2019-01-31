Northumberland records England's lowest temperature on coldest night of winter so far as new weather warning issued

Northumberland recorded the lowest temperature in England last night, the coldest night of the winter so far - and the Met Office has issued a weather warning for more freezing conditions tonight.

The lowest temperature in the UK was in Scotland, where -13.6°C was recorded at Loch Glascarnoch, with the lowest in England being Redesdale at -10.5°C.

The North East continues to be in the grip of a big freeze today as drivers and anyone travelling are warned of potential disruption.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice today.

The alert is in place from 6pm today until noon tomorrow. The Met Office statement reads: 'Ice and snow likely to bring travel disruption over parts of north and east Scotland and England during Thursday night and Friday morning.

'What to expect: Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. "Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.'