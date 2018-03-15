Northumberland pupils’ date with Princes William and Harry

A group of pupils and staff from Belford’s St Mary’s CofE Middle School met Princes Harry and William as they attended the Royal Commonwealth Service in London.

A limited number of schools from around the county are invited to send 10 people to the event at Westminster Abbey, held on Commonwealth Day.

Pupils from St Mary's CofE Middle School in Belford meet Prince Harry at the Royal Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

It is the largest annual multi-faith celebration in the UK and aims to celebrate the unity, diversity and linkages of the modern Commonwealth and foster greater understanding of the Commonwealth’s achievements and role, particularly among young people.

The group which attended – pupils Brooke Baxter, Meriel Constantine, Max Duncan, Harry Elliott, Aaron Fordy, Dorit Green, Megan Turnbull and Brogan Turnbull plus members of staff Tony Palmer and Felicity Randell – described the whole day as amazing.

Pupils from St Mary's CofE Middle School in Belford meet Prince William at the Royal Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.