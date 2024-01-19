Northumberland property ranked among company's most popular holiday cottages
Its coveted list of ‘hot properties’ features a stunning lodge near Morpeth, built from beautiful yellow stone and set in the countryside with enviable views.
Already booked out in May and June, and with limited availability for July, August and September, there’s still time to bag a booking at Larch Cottage, Rothley, near Cambo.
If you like your holidays tranquil and remote, Northumberland is the place to go. This single-storey lodge is built with beautiful yellow stone with some wooden cladding to give it a slight Scandi feel. The inside is truly marvellous. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer far-reaching views, so sit down in the spacious open-plan living area and fire up the wood burner. The décor offers bright colours with wooden touches here and there, and the skylights above the kitchen are perfect for a little stargazing while cooking dinner.
A seven-night stay starts from £766 in 2024.
The rest of the top five comprises The Cooperage, Edinburgh; Emley View Cottage, Peak District; Weston Farm Barn, Devon; and Hill View Cottage, Isle of Purbeck.