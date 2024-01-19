Northumberland property ranked among company's most popular holiday cottages

Already booked out in May and June, and with limited availability for July, August and September, there’s still time to bag a booking at Larch Cottage, Rothley, near Cambo.

If you like your holidays tranquil and remote, Northumberland is the place to go. This single-storey lodge is built with beautiful yellow stone with some wooden cladding to give it a slight Scandi feel. The inside is truly marvellous. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer far-reaching views, so sit down in the spacious open-plan living area and fire up the wood burner. The décor offers bright colours with wooden touches here and there, and the skylights above the kitchen are perfect for a little stargazing while cooking dinner.