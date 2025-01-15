Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumberland writer has received recognition for her work after a poetry booklet she produced on a residency in an Amble art exhibition was accepted into a national library.

In May 2024, author and poet, Ali Rowland was welcomed into the Dovecote Centre as writer-in-residence for art exhibition, Rooted.

The project explored the relationship between climate change and the landscape, and how artists use the landscape to highlight environmental issues

Supported by the Northumberland Coast National Landscape and led by artist duo Luke McTaggart and Jim Donnelly, the exhibition showcased the work of 18 North East artists.

Ali created a booklet of 20 poems, when on a residency at Amble art exhibition, Rooted.

Ali was given free rein to respond to the works on display, which included paintings, photographs, drawings, and sculptures. After spending many weeks observing the work, interacting with artists, visitors and local community groups, she wrote a collection of 20 poems.

These poems were then turned into a free booklet produced in collaboration with Ashington-based independent publishers Maplestreet Press, which launched in September 2024.

The Rooted poetry booklet has since been accepted into the National Poetry Library. The library holds the world’s largest public collection of modern poetry, offering free online access to all of its online books.

Ali said: “It’s fantastic that a little bit of Northumberland is available to read on the Southbank in London. Rooted is also included in our own thriving network of local libraries, and in the Northern Poetry Library collection in Morpeth.”

Ali Rowland is a Northumberland author and poet. Picture: Jim Donnelly

She added: “The book includes beautiful reproductions of the works shown in the exhibition, making it a catalogue and record of the event itself. I am thrilled that Rooted is being included in the National Poetry Library collection”.

Dovecote Street Arts co-director Luke McTaggart adds: “It’s terrific that Ali’s work has been recognised in this way, it’s a testament to her skill and talent as well as to that of the artists who contributed to our exhibition”.

The Rooted exhibition was funded through a partnership with the Northumberland Coast National Landscape team, who focus on conserving and regenerating the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, running from the Coquet Estuary at Amble to just south of Berwick-upon-Tweed.