Northumberland: Stunning Northern Lights display with shooting star - will Northern Lights be visible tonight?
Dazzling footage shows the Northern Lights visible in Northumberland in the early hours of this morning (March 25).
Kate Lillie captured the footage at around 1:40am and posted it to social media.
Kate also managed to photograph the moment a shooting star flashed across the sky, with the incredible backdrop of the aurora borealis.
Will the Northern Lights be visible tonight?
The Met Office has said the Northern Lights could be visible in parts of the UK tonight (March 26).
The Met Office said: “There's another chance to see the aurora across parts of Scotland tonight. Eastern counties will have the best opportunity during the evening, with skies clearing slightly in the northwest later in the night after rain moves through.”
The best sightings of the Northern Lights are when the skies are darkest - normally around midnight.
