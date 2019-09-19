The Duchess of Northumberland has voted.

Once again, the county is nominated in the category for Best Destination/County of the Year.

After chasing the title for four years from Cornwall, the county finally picked up the gold at last year’s awards.

Now Northumberland County Council and Northumberland Tourism is asking everyone who loves the county to vote before the deadline on September 30.

The British Travel Awards are considered the benchmark for excellence when it comes to finding out who really is the best in the travel industry.

The winner of the prestigious award will be announced on November 27 at an event in London.

The push for votes comes on the back of the latest tourism figures for Northumberland revealed that more than 10 million people visited the county in 2018 spending more than £1 billion.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, arts, leisure and tourism, said: “Winning the award last year was an unbelievable achievement for the whole county and demonstrated the hardwork and dedication of everyone involved in the tourism industry.

Voting for Northumberland at the coast.

“The award success has been a real game changer for the county, with a whole host of other accolades for Northumberland coming off the back of it.

“Our latest tourism figures show that Northumberland continues to be a destination of choice, employing thousands of people, and we want to keep it that way.

“We know how proud our residents are of our county, and we need everyone to get behind us and vote, to make sure Northumberland retains its rightful crown as the UK’s best destination.”

To vote go to www.vote4northumberland.com

Voting for Northumberland at The Alnwick Garden.

Once people have voted they are also being asked to show their support on social media by using a specially designed i-frame on Facebook.

Here’s how to update your Facebook pic to the special i-frame:

1 - EDIT your profile picture

2 - click on the ADD FRAME option

Voting for Northumberland in the countryside.