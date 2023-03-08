A CGI of the original BritishVolt plans.

The Northumberland MP - who had been involved in the BV site as Energy Minister - met new owner Dave Collard, CEO of Recharge Industries, the new owner of British Volt, along with Councillor Richard Wearmouth, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Corporate Services at Northumberland County Council.

Speaking of the meeting, Anne-Marie said: "It was great to meet the new owner of British Volt this week. We had a good discussion about their plans for the site.

"I am hugely encouraged by their commitment to north east, and to their focus on skills and research and development investment. The company has a high military veterans recruitment focus which clearly I think is excellent! I am looking forward to seeing progress in the months ahead."