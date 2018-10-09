Northumberland milliner wows famous fashion icon

A talented milliner from north Northumberland has been hat-hunted by famous fashion consultant, Gok Wan.

Margaret Woodliff Wright, from Doxford, was personally selected by the style icon to feature in his special One Size Fits All roadshow.

To put the icing on the cake, Margaret was chosen as the only milliner at the Newcastle-Gateshead leg of the event, with her own dedicated couture millinery catwalk.

Margaret’s pieces were showcased at The Hilton on Sunday, which kicked off the nationwide roadshow.

A delighted Margaret, who goes by the name of The Northumberland Milliner, said: “I was very excited to have been hat-hunted by Gok Wan.

“Currently, there is a lot of interest in the fate of the high street, so it is timely that one of Gok’s current passions is focusing on supporting the high street, particularly local small shops, boutiques and suppliers who can offer their local clientele a dedicated personal service.

“I was delighted a few months ago when his PA called me to say that Gok had researched personally and found me online.

“After explaining the exciting event they had planned she only had one question – would I like to be the only milliner at the event in Newcastle-Gateshead with my own dedicated couture millinery catwalk show? I am sure you can imagine that my answer was yes.

“Gok’s latest nationwide roadshow, One Size Fits All, kicked off with the event at The Hilton last Sunday.

“There was a Champagne brunch for 300 guests and the action-filled day included catwalk shows and styling events, in front of an excited audience.

“The show focused on putting hand-picked local boutiques on the catwalk and included my very own dedicated millinery catwalk show, of Margaret Woodliff Wright, The Northumberland Milliner collections. During the event, Gok spoke about me and my business and the response was really positive.

“I actually met Gok at Central Station – he gave me a big hug, told me he loved my collection and he would be in touch again, which was nice.”

Margaret is running a three-week winter millinery workshop in Alnwick, starting on October 25 and continuing on November 1 and 8. For details and booking, visit www.margaretwoodliffwright.com