Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Scott, 78, turned his hobby into the Morpeth Military Funeral Service during his retirement in 2023, after watching a documentary on the late Duke of Edinburgh on how he had his own hearse designed and built.

The business, which Michael runs with help from his daughter, is the first of its kind in the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael’s background is in construction and civil engineering terminal work but he has a passion for old cars and already owned three World War II Willys Jeeps.

Michael's World War II Willys Jeep will provide an important service for many families.

After deciding he would provide a funeral service, he set to find the matching Bantam trailer.

After bringing one home from Kilmarnock, he realised the trailer body was short by 40cm but this didn’t stop him. Instead, he got to work with the modifications.

Michael downloaded the information he needed to construct a coffin himself out of plywood and after a couple of weeks the trailer was converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once ready, he visited undertakers in Ashington, Morpeth, Bedlington, Blyth, Cramlington, Westerhope and Newcastle to outline his idea.

Michael said: “I was delighted with the reception and enthusiasm from them all and they all agreed to put my services alongside theirs.

“It was in the back of my mind for some time and last year I thought, right, I think I can provide a service like that to army veterans and the likes."

On April 2, Michael had his first booking for a Royal Scots Dragoon Guard, from Wooler, to take him to his setting place in Doddington at St Mary and St Michael Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he had put in the work to make it happen, Michael said he felt the pressure was on for everything to go smoothly.

Michael said: “There's two occasions you cannot ruin. One is a marriage, if a car breaks down taking someone to their wedding it's a disaster and of course it's the same at a funeral. There's an element of risk there and it does stress you out a little.”