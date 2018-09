A Northumberland man has been cleared of rape after the prosecution offered no evidence against him.

David Clark, of Wansbeck Street, Morpeth, was facing three counts of raping a woman aged 16 or over, alleged to have happened on January 3, 2017.

The 53-year-old had denied the charges and was listed for a pre-trial review at Newcastle Crown Court today. But the case has now been dropped after the prosecution offered no evidence against him.