Northumberland man admits sexual assault after touching woman during Boxing Night drinking session
An Amble man has admitted sexually assaulting a woman on a festive night out.
Dean Schofield, 26, of Alnwick Way, Amble, pleaded guilty to the offence at Berwick Magistrates' Court.
The court heard that on Boxing Day night he intentionally touched a woman by putting his hand up her skirt. She then lodged a complaint.
He also admitted a charge of urinating in a street/public place in contravention of a bylaw.
Ian O'Rourke, in mitigation, said: "He is a young man of good character who doesn't normally drink alcohol but went out on Boxing Day with friends. There is CCTV footage and to describe him as intoxicated would be an understatement. The defendant has no recollection of any of this but accepts the charges."
Magistrates called for a pre-sentence report and adjourned the case until Thursday, September 12, at the Berwick court.