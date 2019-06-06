Northumberland Livestock

Wooler
May 29
Harrison and Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep comprising Lambs, Hoggs, Ewes and Rams.
Quality show forward, with increased trade. Average 240p.
Leading Lamb Prices per head: Texel: £107, £102, £100, £98 Doune Brae, £106, £97 Newstead, £100 (2) West Longridge, £98 Lochside and East Newburn. Greyfaced: £105 East Newburn. Beltex: £102, £100, £97.50 Huntington, £100, £98.50 Lochside.
Leading Lamb Prices per kilo: Beltex: 258.2p, 256.6p, 256.4p Huntington, 249.4p Lochside. Texel: 254.5p, 235p East Newburn, 245p Doune Brae, 243.9p West Longridge, 242p Lochside.
Leading Hogg Prices per head: Texel: £94, £89 Middle Ord. Zwartble: £88 Sanson Seal.
Great show of ewes forward to average £83.
Leading Ewe Prices: Texel: £95 Shotton, £90, £87, £85 Cresswell Farms, £88, £97 Newstead. Suffolk: £93 (2), £91 Brandon White House, £91 (3), £85 Newstead, £91 Lochside, £90 Middle Ord. Zwartble: £83 Sanson Seal. Greyfaced: £78 Brandon White House, £77, £75 Shotton, £75 Doune Brae, £74 Cresswell Farms.
Leading Ram Prices: Texel: £114 Cresswell Farms, £113 Lochside, £105 Middle Ord. Charolais: £107 Cresswell Farms. Beltex: £99 Lochside.