Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

May 22

Harrison and Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep comprising Lambs, Hoggs and Ewes.

First show of lambs for the season, sold to exceptional rates.

Leading Lamb Prices per head: Texel: £106, £97, £95, £94 West Longridge, £100, £96 East Newburn, £99 Newstead, £98, £94 Berryhill, £97, £96 (2) Huntington. Suffolk: £100 West Longridge, £94 Berryhill. Greyfaced: £92 East Newburn.

Leading Lamb Prices per kilo: Texel: 246.2p, 240p, 225.6p Huntington, 242.5p, 231.7p, 224p West Longridge, 242.1p, 242p, 235p Berryhill, 240p, 225p East Newburn. Suffolk: 223.8p Berryhill. Greyfaced: 200p East Newburn

Leading Hogg Prices per head: Suffolk: £103, £93 Kypie, £88.50 Newstead. Texel: £92, £90 The Villa, Bowsden.

Ewes another great trade, more numbers needed.

Leading Prices: Suffolk: £121 Kypie, £95 Newstead, £83 Holy Island. Texel: £115, £82 The Villa, Bowsden, £100 Newstead, £97, £93 Holy Island. Zwartble: £84 The Villa, Bowsden. Greyfaced: £79.50, £73 West Longridge, £77 Wrangham and The Villa, Bowsden. Blackfaced: £55 Wrangham.