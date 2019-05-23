Northumberland Livestock

WOOLER

May 15

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep, comprising hoggs and ewes.

Small show of hoggs, trade increased.

Leading hogg prices per head: Texel £96.50 Fawdon Farms, £93 Bellstruther, £92 Whittingham Lane, £86 Newburn. Greyfaced £95.50 Newburn, £93.50 Fawdon Farms. Blackfaced £85 Fawdon Farms, £83.50, £81 Newburn.

Leading hogg prices per kilo: Blackfaced 207.3p Fawdon Farms, 202.5p Newburn. Texel 204.8p Newburn, 201p Fawdon Farms. Greyfaced 202.6p Fawdon Farms.

Ewes: Good show forward, extreme trade.

Leading Prices: Suffolk £114, £97, £96 Brockley Hall, £90 Fawdon Farms, £89 Bellstruther. Texel £96, £91, £85 Bellstruther, £93 Milfield Demesne, £93 Brockley Hall and Newburn, £89 Elwick. Charolais £94 Newburn, £73 Bellstruther.

Greyfaced £88 Brockley Hall, £85, £78 Bellstruther. Cheviot Mule £87 Bellstruther. Lleyn £83 Bellstruther. Zwartble £77 Bellstruther. Blackfaced £75 Bellstruther, £67 Milfield Demesne. Jacob £75 Bellstruther.

Rams: Suffolk: £113, £109 Brockley Hall. Texel: £95 Elwick. Charolais: £93 Elwick.