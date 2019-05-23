Northumberland Livestock

ACKLINGTON

May 9

North East Livestock Sales sold 51 prime cattle and cows and 720 sheep, comprising 364 hoggs, 52 lambs and 304 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle: All classes similar, with more butchers’ types required.

Lim hfrs 226p, 221p Tritlington. Angus hfrs 213p, 205p Tritlington. Lim strs 214p Bilton. Lim strs 1350, 1332 Bilton, 1314 East Coldside, 1304 Blagdon Burn. Char hfrs 1205 Make Me Rich.

Cows: Very easily sold.

Simmental 1200 (139p) Shipley Smallburns. B Blue 1180 (140p) Make Me Rich. Limousin 1104, 910 (137p, 136p) Make Me Rich, 1086, 992 (150p, 148p) Howick Seahouses, 950, 900 (138p) Moor House.

Lambs: Butchers’ now easing on to lamb with the result of weight and quality better to sell.

Beltex 120.50, 118.50 (2), 110 Pigdon. Texels 120, 116.50, 110 Pigdon, 102.50 Hemscott Hill. Beltex 263p, 259p, 242p, 239p Pigdon. Texels 246p, 245p, 244p Pigdon.

Hoggs: More flesh and quality forward, also more trade, as seen nationally.

Beltex 111.50, 110.50, 100 Hepscott Manor, 110, 107, 106, 103.50 Dyke Head, 109 Watch Currock. Texels 106, 101, 100 Newham Hagg, 105, 103 Hemscott Hill, 104.50 West Hall, 103 Ferneybeds, 102, 100 South Side, 101 Coast Guard Cottage.

Suffolks 105, 103, 100 Braeside. Black Face 94, 92 Ferneybeds. Beltex 223p, 211p Hepscott manor. Texels 209p Howick Scar, 207p Ferneybeds, Hemscott Hill.

Ewes: A touch dearer again, with more leaner and hill sorts shown.

Texels 116, 100 South Side, 108 Hepscott Manor, 104, 100 Fenham Hill, 100 Dyke Head. Suffolks 110 South Rennington, 100, 92 Black Heddon, 96 Haugh Head, 95 East Fleetham. Leics 105, 94 Halterburn. Mules 80 South Rennington, Black Heddon, Halterburn. Chev/Mule x 90 Hemscott Hill. Swale 51 Haugh Head. Black Face 54 Dyke Head.

Texel rams 108 Newham Hagg.

May 13

North East Livestock Sales sold 81 store cattle and 87 breeding sheep.

Calves: All classes well sold, maintaining recent good rates.

Angus blks 1120, 1020, 1000, 980 South Lyham, 880 South Barlow, 790 Preston Mains. Simmental blks 1000 Preston Mains, 740 Shipley Smallburns. Limousin blks 940 Widdrington, 775 South Barlow. B Blue blks 840, 800 Coldrife.

Limousin hfrs 990, 940, 915 Hazon House. Angus hfrs 910, 800 Hazon House, 880, 765, 760 South Barlow. Simmental hfrs 740 Shipley Smallburns, 725 Preston Mains.

Cattle: Limousin blks 1150 Widdrington. Angus blks 1100 White House Folly, 950 Preston Mains. Simmental hfrs 930, 900 Shipley Smallburns.