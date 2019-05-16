Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

May 7

Harrison and Hetherington held its fortnightly sale of store cattle at Wooler Mart, with cattle still in high demand.

The day’s trading was topped by G Snaith & Son, Biddlestone Home Farm, with a fantastic Limousin steer raising £1090. Topping the pence per kilo section was Fawdon Farms with a pen of Charolais steers at 266.5p per kilo.

Leading prices per head. Steers: Lim £1090, £1010 Biddlestone Home Farm, £990, £965, £910 Brandon. Angus £1055, £975 Doxford Dairy, £1010 Shawdon Woodhouse, £950 Wandon. British Blue £1000 Inland Pasture. Luing £985, £910 Brandon. Simmental £985, £915, £910 (2), £900 Lanton Estates, £960 Brandon. Charolais £980 Brandon, £970, £960, £945, £930 Fawdon Farms.

Leading prices per head. Heifers: Hereford £1070, £1005 Biddlestone Home Farm. Angus £1040 Shawdon Woodhouse, £940, £935 Wandon. Lim £985, £880 Inland Pasture, £910 Shotton, £900, £890 Biddlestone Home Farm, £870 Brandon. British Blue £945, £855 Inland Pasture. Charolais £850, £840, £820 Fawdon Farms, £835 Brandon. Simmental £750 Shotton.

Leading prices per kilo. Steers: Charolais 267p, 261p, 254p, 244p (2) Fawdon Farms, 228p Brandon. Lim 253p, 230p South Ord, 232p, 220p Fawdon Farms, 226p, 218p Shotton, 225p Biddlestone Home Farm. Simmental 236p Shotton, 208p, 207p, 204p Lanton Estates. Angus 230p (2), 217p (2) Wandon, 221p Shotton. British Blue 222p Inland Pasture, 216p Oak Dene Grange.

Leading prices per kilo. Heifers: Lim 249p, 234p, 225p Inland Pasture, 231p, 224p Fawdon Farms, 228p, 217p South Ord. British Blue 242p Inland Pasture, 220p Oak Dene Grange. Charolais 230p, 229p, 225p, 224p, 221p, 220p (2) Fawdon Farms, 217p Brandon. Angus 207p (2), 205p, 203p Wandon. Hereford: 195p, 190p Biddlestone Home Farm.

May 8

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep, comprising hoggs and ewes.

Heavy show, returns similar.

Leading hogg prices per head: Zwartble £98.50, £93.50 Sanson Seal. North Country Cheviot £95.50 Low Bleakhope. Suffolk £96 Sanson Seal, £94 Low Middleton (R McDonald), £88.50 Low Middleton. Texel £95.50 South Dissington, £92, £91.50, £89.50, £88 Hoppen Hall, £85, 8 Mordington.

Charolais £92, £85.50 North Sharperton. Greyfaced £89.50 Amerside Law.

Leading hogg prices per kilo: North Country Cheviot 198.8p South Dissington. Texel 193.2p, 8 Mordington, 191.7p, 190.4p Hoppen Hall. Greyfaced 191.9p Low Bleakhope. Charolais 190p North Sharperton

Ewes, strong trade for all types.

Leading Prices: Texel £111 Mayfield, £99 Greystones, £98 Low Middleton, £95 Barmoor Red House, £95, £83 Bewick Folly, £92 Lilburn Estates, £87, £84, 8 Mordington, £83 Yetlington Lane. Berrichon £107 Mayfield. Cheviot Mule £95, £86 Bewick Folly. Suffolk £95, £93 Barmoor Red House, £95 Mayfield, £93 Low Middleton. Greyfaced £82, £75 Amerside Law, £81 Mayfield, £75 Lilburn Estates. Blackfaced £43, 8 Mordington.