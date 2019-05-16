Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

May 2

North East Livestock Sales sold 46 prime cattle and cows and 806 sheep, comprising 620 hoggs, 26 lambs and 160 cast ewes.

Cattle: All classes a bit sharper, with the vast majority being commercial and Angus types.

Angus hfrs 218p, 210p, 208p Tritlington. Lim hfrs 214p Tritlington. Lim strs 215p Howick Scar, 214p Bilton. Lim hfrs 1350 East Coldside. Angus hfrs 1313 Tritlington. Lim strs 1380, 1355, 1354 Bilton.

Cows: Good to sell.

Lim 1278, 1022 (150p, 140p) Howick Seahouses, 971 (136p) Herds House. Angus 1087 (140p) Newham.

Lambs: Easier, in line with trend.

Texels 101, 95 Boulmer Hall, 95, 93 Grange House.

Hoggs: With lots of leaner and tail end types being forward, flesh still alright to cash, others cheaper.

Texels 102.50, 93 Intake, 98, 95, 93 Newham Hagg, 96, 95 Ingoe Low Hall, 95 South Side, 94.50 South East. Suffolks 97.50, 94 South Rennington. Beltex 93, 92 Fowberry Moor, 92.50 Norwoods. Texels 208p East Newham, 207p Woodwell, Ingoe Low Hall.

Ewes: Overall average £82. Fat a touch easier, lean a touch dearer.

Texels 108 Edlingham Demesne, 100 Fowberry Moor, Intake, 93 Grange Moor. Suffolks 100 Forestburn Gate, 94 Fowberry Moor, 93 Elilaw, 92 Grange Moor. Vendeen x 92, 90 South Lyham. Chev/Mule 94 South Lyham. Mules 82 East Newham, 77 South Lyham, 74 Edlingham Demesne. Half Bred 85 Elilaw. Cheviot 83, 82 East Ditchburn.