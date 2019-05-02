Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

April 18

North East Livestock Sales had forward 851 sheep, comprising 635 hoggs and 216 cast ewes and rams.

A smaller offering forward because of the holiday period, but all classes a touch dearer on the week.

Hoggs: Nearly all commercial and heavies shown. Sale overall £90.

Texels 100 (two), 99 (three) Ingoe Low hall, 99 South East. Suffolks 100, 99, 98 Braeside, 100 (two) Rashercap, 100 South Rennington, 95.50 Berryhill. Beltex 97 Howick Scar, 97 Matfen Estate. Cheviots 96.50, 95, 94.50 Ferneybeds, 95 (two) Hemscott Hill. Black Face 90, 89.50 Howick Scar, 89 Ferneybeds.

Beltex 224p Glanton. Texels 221p Ingoe Low Hall, 214p Quarry House. Cheviots 220p Ferneybeds, 216p Hemscott Hill. Abbertex 214p, 212p Lemmington Hill Head.

Ewes: A nice show to average £81.

Texels 110, 100 Watch Currock, 108 Preston Mains, 100 Stamford, 100, 95 Matfen, 100 Boulmer Hall. Suffolks 110 South Broomford, 99 Ingoe Low Hall, 95 Prior Hall, 90 Stamford, Boulmer. Mules 88 The Chesters, 80 Prior Hall, Matfen, Cartington. Cheviots 70 Doxford, Beltex 105, 100 Glanton.