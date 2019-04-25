Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

April 17

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep, comprising hoggs and ewes.

All types wanted, with returns similar on the week. Heavy show forward.

Leading hogg prices per head: Texel £99.50 Murton Whitehouse, £98 Newstead, £97.50 Murton Whitehouse, £96.50, £94, £92 Newstead, £90 Murton Whitehouse. Suffolk £84 Kettleburn, £83 Todrig. North Country Cheviot £80 South Dissington.

Leading hogg prices per kilo: North Country Cheviot 205.1p South Dissington. Texel 204p Newstead. Suffolk 195.3p Kettleburn

Ewes: Another superb trade.

Suffolk £96, £89 Newstead. Texel £95 (two) Yetlington Lane, £93, £89 Newstead, £87 Yetlington Lane. Greyfaced £82 Murton, £79 West Longridge, £75 Kettleburn. Blackface £64, £58, £54 West Longridge.