Northumberland lifeboat called out to help with case of sea sickness

Seahouses all-weather lifeboat.

Seahouses lifeboat was alerted just before 9am today (Thursday) after UK Coastguard received a distress call from a 35 foot yacht.

The yacht, initially reported off Beadnell, had two crew aboard, and one was reported as very sea sick, and the other was concerned that he may not be able to handle the yacht single-handedly.

Sea conditions at the time were flat calm, with very little wind.

It was decided to assemble the crew, while the yacht’s situation was being assessed.

After further consultation with the Coastguard, it was agreed to launch the all-weather lifeboat to the yacht’s assistance, albeit that it was in no immediate danger at this time.

After launching, the lifeboat checked the yacht’s position, as it was now off Ross Links, south of Holy Island.