Northumberland landmarks feature in new children’s book by local author

Felix and Everly’s Mini Adventures are seasonal stories aimed at 6-9 year-olds and the autumn book, The Old Woods, takes place in Northumberland amid Storm Arwen.

The main characters, Felix and Everly, discovered they could shrink and talk to animals in the spring book, The Wild Garden. They made friends with insects and animals that live in the North East, as well as a red squirrel who needs their help in The Old Woods.

All the books have a focus on nature and wildlife themes, with local landmarks and popular destinations getting a mention in the stories.

Cover of book 3, The Old Woods.

The author enlisted her husband, pyrography artist Chris Ewing of Charred Wood, to do the cover art and illustrations and book 4, the winter adventure The Best Christmas (Ever), will be out in December.

Carolina said: “Our daughter was starting to read chapter books and found it tricky to find a story with no baddies or villains, just a traditional, innocent kid’s book with adventures and fun like The Swallows and Amazons stories or Roald Dahl’s classics.

"So, I decided to write a series with nature and wildlife at their centre, with two strong child characters and plenty of adventures, all set in our local area.”

Following in the footsteps of LJ Ross, Carolina has self published the books and has set them in locations such as Lowick and Kyloe Woods, with more adventures to come in 2023 following Felix and Everly around the county.

