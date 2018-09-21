Northumberland inn up for sale

A coaching inn located in the Northumberland National Park is up for sale.

The Pheasant Inn, at Stannersburn, Kielder Water, has been brought to the market through Christie & Co, who are seeking an asking price of £900,000 for the freehold interest. The venue operates as a traditional pub and restaurant, with seating for up to 70 guests.

It also has eight en-suite letting rooms and a separate apartment which is ideal for an owner operator.

Externally, there is a lawned courtyard and a small private garden, as well as car parking on site and on the main road.

The Kershaw family have owned and operated the AA-rated 4 Star inn for 33 years and have decided to sell the business in order to retire.