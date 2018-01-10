Northumberland Hall will host wedding fair

A wedding fair is being held in Alnwick’s refurbished Northumberland Hall next month, providing the chance for couples planning their big day to meet local wedding suppliers.

The free event, organised by Northumberland County Council’s Registration Service, takes place on Sunday, February 4, from 11am to 3pm.

More than 30 North-East-based wedding specialists have signed up to attend the fair, including wedding outfitters, florists, car-hire specialists, photographers, music and entertainment companies and catering and cake makers.

Northumberland Registrars will be available to offer couples advice and guidance.

The Grade I Northumberland Hall, which is now licensed for civil-marriage ceremonies, received a £328,000 upgrade by Northumberland County Council to make it more attractive for weddings and events.

The venue’s transformation was unveiled in the summer of 2016, with new lighting, curtains, décor and a new catering-style kitchen.

Simon and Heather Doherty were the first couple to marry inside the refurbished hall, when they tied the knot on June 3, 2017.

Northumberland is currently experiencing a wedding boom with a record number of couples booking to marry in the county.

Last year the Northumberland registrars officiated more than 1,750 marriages and so far this year a further 2,020 marriages have been booked.

The wedding business brings up to £30million into the county each year and statistics show that around 65 percent of couples who are getting married in Northumberland are coming from outside of the county.