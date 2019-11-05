Northumberland Hall open day aims to increase number of weddings and functions

The beautiful interior of the Northumberland Hall.

Registrars will be on hand to offer guidance on booking the venue and specialist advice on planning and personalising a wedding ceremony.The Grade I-listed hall is a versatile and popular community venue, which is used for a wide range of events including; coffee mornings, parties, anniversaries and ceilidhs. It is also licensed for civil marriage ceremonies and makes a stunning and central wedding venue.

The hall can be booked for the whole day or just a ceremony. The Grade I building underwent a major refurbishment a few years ago in keeping with its heritage. It has new lighting, curtains and décor, transforming the look and feel of the venue. A new catering style kitchen was also installed.Senior registration officer, Heather Farrar said: “The Northumberland Hall is a stunning venue and since its refurbishment it has a really fresh and special feel to it. It is also very affordable.“We are holding the open day so that anyone who is looking to organise an event or a wedding can have a good look around and find out more about the facilities within.”