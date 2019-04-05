A Northumberland guesthouse has new owners.

The Butterchurn, at Otterburn, has been bought by husband and wife team Mark and Jane Goddard, after previous owners Keith and Valerie Anderson decided to retire.

It has eight en-suite letting bedrooms, dining room and guest lounge.

Mark and Jane said: “We were looking for a bed and breakfast to purchase for quite some time and couldn’t believe our luck when such an amazing property, The Butterchurn with its excellent reputation, came up for sale in such a beautiful part of Northumberland. We are already really enjoying running a B&B, and we wish we had done it 20 years ago.

The Butterchurn was sold by Christie & Co for an asking price of £425,000.