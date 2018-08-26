Northumberland guest house for sale

A rural Northumberland guest house is up for sale.

Butterchurn Guest House, at Otterburn, is on the market with a freehold asking price of £425,000.

A stone-built property, it has eight en-suite rooms, a breakfast/dining room and guest lounge area. The first floor houses four-bedroom owner’s accommodation.

Neighbouring popular wedding venue Le Petit Chateau and situated near several other popular venues, Butterchurn is used as overflow accommodation for wedding guests.

Current owners Keith and Val Anderson are retiring after more than 20 years at Butterchurn.

They said: “We’d love to see the business go to somebody who can take it to the next level and capitalise on the opportunities.”

Butterchurn Guest House is for sale with Christie & Co.