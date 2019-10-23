Northumberland GPs 'extremely difficult' decision to retire as she focuses on her own cancer treatment

Dr Georgina Morgan, pictured with sponsored walk participants in May.

Dr Georgina Morgan, who has been living with stage four appendix cancer since August 2018, announced the news to patients on Thursday.

She admits the outpouring of best wishes and thanks from patients and local residents she has received since then has been ‘quite overwhelming but lovely at the same time’.

The mum-of-two, 43, has already had major surgery, including an operation to remove a tumour the size of a football, and chemotherapy.

Dr Georgina Morgan

On The Rothbury Practice Facebook page, she wrote: ‘Thank you for all your support for me, my family and The Rothbury Practice over the last 14 months since my diagnosis of appendix cancer.

‘I have had two extensive abdominal surgeries and six months of chemotherapy so far to treat my cancer. Over the summer I have had a chemo break to enjoy holidays and time with my friends and family. I will be restarting chemotherapy soon for another six months of treatment.

‘Unfortunate the cancer and treatment has taken its toll and I no longer have the fitness and health that I enjoyed prior to my diagnosis. Consequently I share with you my extremely difficult decision to take permanent ill-health retirement and end my career as a GP and Associate Medical Director.

‘I will be leaving the profession and practice that I love at the end of October.

‘Despite the challenges of working in the NHS I have thoroughly enjoyed my years at The Rothbury Practice. I have many happy memories working with my fabulous partners Dr Hunt, Dr Mather, Dr Lamb, Dr Lothian and Dr Cameron, nurses and colleagues.

‘The practice has appointed two new GPs and I’m sure you will welcome them as you did me 13 years ago.