Northumberland girl loses locks to help other children
Most young girls treasure their long locks of hair but eight-year-old Felicity Simpson has cheerfully said goodbye to hers.
The Amble schoolgirl had 12 inches of plaited hair cut off – and in doing so raised £550 for the Little Princess Trust to provide real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.
Mum Katt said: “It’s the second time she has done this for the charity. The first time was in April 2017 and I remember thinking she was going to cry. She was so excited though and it was the same again this time. She is already planning on growing it straight back to do it all again.
“She loves her shorter hair. She came downstairs the morning after with a big smile and told me I wouldn’t have to brush her hair any more!”
The haircut was done by local hairdresser Vicky Bainbridge.