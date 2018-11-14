Northumberland gets further £7m for road repairs

More than £7million of government funding has been allocated for widespread improvements to Northumberland's road network.

Last month the Chancellor announced in his Budget that the Government was allocating a further £420million of new money for local highways maintenance.

This new money is for the repair of roads including potholes, bridges and local highways infrastructure.

Northumberland has now been allocated £7.73million, the largest amount in the north east combined authority area.

The funding has been welcomed by the county council, which has been pressing the government for more support to deal with significant levels of repairs on the county’s 3,000 miles of roads.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for Environment and Local Services, said: “I’m delighted and grateful to the Government for this level of extra funding as we’ve been calling on them for extra support after the damage done during last winter and the Beast from the East severe weather event.

“We’ve been investing heavily in road improvements this year, not just in tackling potholes, but also undertaking substantial longer lasting repairs to tackle the wider and underlying damage that has been caused to our highway network.

“This extra funding will allow us to continue our ongoing road improvements throughout the county.”

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan added: “I am delighted that Northumberland will be receiving this funding from the Government boost to improve roads, which is especially necessary in our more rural communities, where we depend on cars to get around.

“This additional new funding represents a significant boost in road maintenance and is on top of £950million we are already providing to councils across the country this year for local highways maintenance.”