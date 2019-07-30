Northumberland gardeners eagerly await news after judging takes place in Bamburgh Front Gardens Competition
The final judging of the 2019 Bamburgh Front Gardens Competition has now taken place.
The judges were delighted with the effort that house owners had put into achieving a colourful exterior at the front of their properties.
The winners in each category - the best small front garden under 6ft in depth; the best small/ medium sized front garden; the best large front garden; the front garden with the best containers/ planters; and the front garden with attitude - will be announced at The Bamburgh Festival on August 17.
Judging of the traders most colourful frontage will be judged before the festival and the winner will also be announced on the day.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Two large marquees on Castle Green will be bursting with local produce and gifts. Outside, there will be fairground attractions; a family fun run; croquet; and tennis.
The Bamburgh and Beadnell Skiff will be there and Bamburgh Heritage Trust will be showcasing its ‘Accessing Aiden’ project.