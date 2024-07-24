Northumberland funeral director unveils Scotland’s first Land Rover Defender hearse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans of the iconic Land Rover Defender can now choose the classic vehicle for their final farewell, as William Purves Funeral Directors unveils a custom-made Land Rover Defender hearse for families and funeral directors to hire.

The family-owned funeral firm, which has branches across Northumberland, added the Defender 130 to its fleet following a complete refurbishment by independent Land Rover specialists Engine 710, which saw the classic vehicle undergo significant work to perform as a premium Land Rover hearse.

The first of its kind to park up in Scotland, the Defender is expected to be a favourite among regular users of the vehicle and life-long fans. Taking direction from William Purves’ experienced team of funeral directors, Engine 710 created a custom-made deck low enough to allow coffins, floral tributes and other decoration to be on full display. The rear door has been engineered to open beyond the 90 degrees to facilitate the easy loading and removal of coffins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Optimill hinges and LED lights are some of the quality additions that the five-door station wagon boasts, along with features typically found in hearses such as discreet drawers for Orders of Service or umbrellas.

Land Rover Defender Hearse

Doug MacDowall, director at Engine 710 said of the project:

“This project was about reimagining the traditional Defender as a high-quality hearse, while not compromising the integrity of the Land Rover brand.

Built together with William Purves, our specialist team of engineers were able to remodel the vehicle using original, specialist parts. Lowering the deck and adapting the doors is, we believe an industry first and we are proud to present this one-of-a-kind Defender hearse.”

Demand for more personalised funerals has grown in recent years, as families seek to commemorate their lost loved ones with unique, personal touches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Staker

Unusual funeral transportation is just one of the ways to present an element of individuality to the ceremony. William Purves has extensive experience of catering to families’ wishes such as a Harley Davidson hearse, horse-drawn funeral carriages, a VW Camper Van hearse, and even a Rolls Royce accompanied by a one man band. The addition of the Defender hearse strengthens this offer by allowing Land Rover enthusiasts the option to choose this much-loved renowned vehicle for their final journey.

Gary Staker, William Purves’ Northumberland Branch Manager, said of the Defender:

“Creating this specialised hearse has taken time and attention – it has been a labour of love - and we are now very pleased to offer our customers this classic vehicle for their final journey.

“For five generations, William Purves has helped countless bereaved families say goodbye in a way that is personal and significant to them. Funerals reflect a life lived, so whether that’s asking guests to wear a particular colour, share a dram of whisky at a graveside, or travel in the Defender Hearse, we support families to create bespoke celebrations for their final farewells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Staker

“With the addition of this bespoke, purpose-built Land Rover Defender hearse, we can continue to deliver on our promise to offer grieving families the choice and freedom to create truly unique, memorable and meaningful funeral services that they can cherish forever”.