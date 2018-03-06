Northumberland flooding updates: Roads and railways affected

The latest updates as melting snow and heavy rain lead to flooding in Northumberland, affecting the roads and railways.

3.10pm: An update from Northumberland County Council: 'The B1340 between Tughall and Swinhoe Crossroads, in north Northumberland, is currently closed due to surface-water flooding. Please use an alternative route. Thawing snow and rain are causing surface-water problems in many parts of Northumberland. Please drive with care.'

2.40pm: A reader has reported the following: 'All the roads around Christon Bank, Embleton, Newton, Beadnell, etc, are badly flooded. The water is very deep. The fire brigade are currently at Christon Bank. The manhole may have lifted under the flood water at the shop at Christon Bank as somebody has damaged their car after going through it.'

1.30pm: The A1 has reopened at Belford, but there is still standing water in the area so motorists are advised to take care.

1pm: Further to the 12.45pm update, all lines on the East Coast mainline have now reopened and trains are able to run at line speed. Virgin Trains East Coast apologised for any inconvenience that the delays may have caused.

12.45pm: On the railways, water on the East Coast mainline between Alnmouth and Berwick means both north and southbound services will be running over the one line. This will result in delays of up to 40 minutes in both directions, according to Virgin Trains East Coast.

Flooding led to delays on the East Coast mainline between Alnmouth and Berwick. Picture by Virgin Trains East Coast

12.15pm: The A1 is currently closed at Belford due to two feet of standing water. A diversion is in place through the village but there is heavy congestion.

There is standing water on the A1 further north, near Beal and Marshall Meadows, Berwick, which is passable with care. The advice from Northumbria Police is to avoid the area if you can.

Earlier, the A1 was down to one lane at Morpeth due to standing water, while there are a number of reports of flooding on local roads. For example, the roads into Boulmer from both Lesbury and Longhoughton have been closed to all but 4x4 vehicles. The Seahouses to Bamburgh road is shut too.

12pm: The flood alerts in place today relate to the the Lower River Coquet - with the main areas of concern being from Brinkburn to Warkworth, the River Wansbeck and north Northumberland's coastal rivers, including the Waren Burn.

Paul Constantine, from the Environment Agency in the North East, said: "A combination of heavy rain overnight and melting snow has led to river levels rising and this could lead to some surface water and river flooding in the North East today.

"Our North-East incident room is open and we will continue to closely monitoring the situation and issue flood alerts and warnings if necessary. Our teams are out and about on the ground checking and operating our assets and, as a precaution, the flood gates at Morpeth town centre have been closed. We’re also ready to support local authorities as they respond to surface-water flooding.

"I'd urge people to check their flood risk and ensure they are signed up to receive free flood warnings, and take action where necessary. The extra water on the roads is leading to hazardous driving conditions in some places – don't drive through food water as just 30cm is enough to move a car."

Check if you’re at risk of flooding from rivers and the sea and get the latest guidance by calling 0345 988 1188 or visiting www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk