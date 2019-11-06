Northumberland fire crews called out to 10 'dangerous' incidents on Bonfire Night

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

The control room at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) took 82 calls and crews attended 10 bonfires that were considered to be dangerous - half what they attended last year.

They also extinguished a deliberate fire that was started in a stairwell of a block of flats in Delaval Terrace, Blyth.

It received 26 calls which were false alarms - eight of which no action was taken.

There was one incident of aggressive behaviour in Stephen Street, Blyth where fireworks were set off in the general direction of crews while trying to put out a fire. Police have been informed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NFRS also dealt with other incidents, including a road traffic collision in Blyth and two requests for assistance from ambulance crews.

However, it was generally considered a steady night.

Paul Hedley, chief fire officer said “We always expect a busy night and our service was fully prepared but pleasingly we were relatively quiet in comparison with previous years with only one isolated, but unacceptable, incident of antisocial behaviour towards fire crews.

“I’d like to thank to all the display event organisers, local residents and community members for their cooperation and support in creating an extremely enjoyable and safe bonfire night for the majority of people.”