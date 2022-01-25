Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service launches ‘one-stop shop’ website

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

The site www.northumberlandfireandrescue.gov.uk showcases the work of the fire service and contains information on how people can keep themselves and their homes safe from fire as well as staying safe outdoors. Business owners can also find a wide range of business fire safety advice and information.

The latest career opportunities, volunteering, and the work the service does with young people can also now be found in one easy to navigate place.

NFRS deputy chief fire officer, Graeme Binning said: “These are exciting times for us as a service, and this is another step forward in how we communicate and connect with our residents, staff, community groups and businesses.

“The website has been an exciting journey for a diverse group of staff from across Northumberland County Council and NFRS, who have worked on and developed the site over a number of months to ensure all relevant information is included and is easy to access, read and understand.

“We hope visitors to the site enjoy it and the find everything they are looking for.”

The service will regularly review the website to ensure that content remains up-to-date and relevant, and it’s been designed as a two-way tool – with the Service welcoming feedback from the public.

Northumberland county councillor and fire authority chair, Colin Horncastle, said: “This is another way we can connect with and inform the public about their fire service and the amazing breadth of work they do in keeping our communities safe and well. I’m delighted that Northumberland County Council have been able to support NFRS in the creation of this website

“The website has seen staff put in a lot of hard work to get ready for its launch”

He continued: “As a critical and much-loved county council service it’s important residents and businesses can find out exactly what Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service do.