Northumberland farmers take silage honours

Twenty different farms from all over Northumberland put their silage to the test.

Glendale Agricultural Society’s silage competition attracted 29 entries in two sections – bale silage and clamp silage.

In the clamp competition, Geoff Frater, of Boulmer Hall, scooped first, second place was awarded to the Greys, of West Farm,near Craster, and third place was presented to the Jacksons, of Rugley Farm at Alnwick.

The winner of the bale competition was Andrew Campbell, of Thrunton, with Howick Estate following in both second and third place.

The overall best forage sample was supplied from Andrew Campbell, who won the Glendale Agricultural Cup.

A total of £145 was raised from the competition entry money and this was presented to Glendale Agricultural Society from feed supplier Rumenco, which supported the competition, to go towards buying new cattle gates.

Society committee member Jack Frater said: “I would like to say a particular thank you to Ross Sibbald, from Rumenco, who analysed the forage samples in detail and presented the awards evening, offering his own advice for maximising forage quality and discussing the results.

“I would also like to thank all those who entered. This competition offered farmers a detailed insight into the importance of good quality silage. This is a new competition for us and we are delighted that it has been a success.”