News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Northumberland entrepreneurs cultivate success with Hemp North

Two friends are on a mission to transform the world through Hemp North, their Northumberland-based venture that cultivates food-grade hemp seed products.
By Alistair McleodContributor
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST- 2 min read

Co-founders Hugh Wrangham and Alistair McLeod have steered the ship of Hemp North since its launch in 2021, embarking on a journey to harness the potential of food from a legal member of the cannabis plant family.

They are recently celebrating recognition from the prestigious Great Taste Awards as well as getting more farmers to help rediscover and grow the ancient crop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Located on the family farm in Old Bewick, near Chillingham, Hemp North initially took root as a venture dedicated to cultivating food-grade cannabis - hemp.

Co-owners of Hemp North. Left - Hugh Wrangham , Right - Alistair McleodCo-owners of Hemp North. Left - Hugh Wrangham , Right - Alistair Mcleod
Co-owners of Hemp North. Left - Hugh Wrangham , Right - Alistair Mcleod
Most Popular

Harnessing the incredible benefits of hemp, the duo quickly realised the immense potential it held beyond its culinary appeal.

Collaborating with local farmers, Hemp North is expanding by sourcing premium hemp seeds from neighbouring fields.

This approach not only supports local agriculture but also champions sustainable practices that nurture the soil without the need for herbicides or pesticides.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hemp's remarkable ability to bolster biodiversity and absorb significant amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere further underscores its transformative potential.

A 2 star award for cold-pressed hemp seed oil.A 2 star award for cold-pressed hemp seed oil.
A 2 star award for cold-pressed hemp seed oil.

By reimagining hemp seeds, Hemp North has created a nutritional powerhouse – the delicious Hemp Hearts (dehulled hemp seeds) and the exquisite Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Oil.

Both products have already garnered accolades, having been awarded recognition in the esteemed Guild of Fine Foods Great Taste Awards – 1 star for their Fresh Hemp Hearts and the rare and impressive 2 stars for their Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Oil. This they passionately believe will be the British-grown alternative to olive oil.

Industrial hemp has been legal to cultivate in the UK since 1993, but since then has only been grown at a small-scale relative to the mainstream arable crops.

For more information visit https://hempnorth.co.uk/

Related topics:NorthumberlandCO2