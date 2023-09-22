Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Dog Rescue is one of 150 charities to receive £1,000 by Benefact Group, who have given away over £1million to charities for the past five years through its Movement for Good Awards.

Northumberland Dog Rescue is a charity dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs. They received overwhelming public support across the county and Northumberlandresidents submitted more than 1,700 nominations for over 60 local causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Fraser, charity trustee at Northumberland Dog Rescue, said: “We’re delighted and honoured to have been selected as one of the winners of a £1,000 donation as part of the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland Dog Rescue works to rehome the dogs they receive to give them the best life.

“Since the pandemic ended there have been a lot more dogs being handed in to rescue centres throughout the country. It has meant that rescue centres are at bursting point and regrettably having to turn dogs away.

"This donation will go a long way in helping our rescue centre just outside Alnwick in Northumberland to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome homeless dogs in Northumberland.”

The 150 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated. The more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards.

The charity have organised many fundraising events in the past.

"We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”